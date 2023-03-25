Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading 18.2% Higher

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 109,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 101,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Durango Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Durango Resources Company Profile

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 12,240 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

