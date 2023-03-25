Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $128.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

