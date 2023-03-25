Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $525.85 million and $21.89 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

