Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -97.63 and a beta of 0.85. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDUC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

