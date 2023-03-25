Efinity Token Price Reaches $0.0751 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for about $0.0751 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $46.64 million and $572,614.02 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00331293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.74 or 0.25904916 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token launched on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,010,388 tokens. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.