Elastos Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004136 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $23.11 million and $122,836.07 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

