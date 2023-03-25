Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) PT Lowered to $597.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $609.00 to $597.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $581.68.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $456.69 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $440.02 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $108.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

