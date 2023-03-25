Energi (NRG) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $143,479.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017883 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,944,120 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.