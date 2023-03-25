Energy Vault (NRGV) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Energy Vault to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -2.94 Energy Vault Competitors $687.54 million $11.77 million 3.88

Energy Vault’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Energy Vault and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Energy Vault and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

Energy Vault currently has a consensus target price of $7.07, suggesting a potential upside of 253.57%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.56%. Given Energy Vault’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, suggesting that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Vault rivals beat Energy Vault on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

