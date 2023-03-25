EOS Price Hits $1.14 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $191.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00004154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004723 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003970 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001167 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,086,325,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,327,242 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.