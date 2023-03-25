EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 300 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $17.10 on Friday. EQT AB has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Europe, North America and APAC.

