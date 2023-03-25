Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cue Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cue Biopharma in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cue Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

