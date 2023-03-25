Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

About Equity Commonwealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

