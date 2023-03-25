Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.
Equity Commonwealth Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $4.25 per share. This represents a yield of 20.22%. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
