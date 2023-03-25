Ergo Price Down 1.1% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00005507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $102.26 million and $170,319.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,528.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00336454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.35 or 0.00592859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00073850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00460602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,395,003 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

