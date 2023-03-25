Euler (EUL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $31.56 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00012862 BTC on major exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $31.56 million and approximately $7.93 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

