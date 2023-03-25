Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $95.03

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $95.03 and traded as high as $112.69. Euronet Worldwide shares last traded at $110.22, with a volume of 428,073 shares trading hands.

EEFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.43 and its 200-day moving average is $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

