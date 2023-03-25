Everipedia Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $84.45 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

