Evermore Global Advisors LLC Has $13.52 Million Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305,923 shares during the quarter. Calumet Specialty Products Partners comprises approximately 51.4% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.77. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

