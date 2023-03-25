Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Excelerate Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 67.9% per year over the last three years. Excelerate Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 263,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. Excelerate Energy has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 775.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

