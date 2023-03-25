Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

