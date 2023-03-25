Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $210.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00330856 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.29 or 0.25879232 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,246,672 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

