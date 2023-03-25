Fei USD (FEI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Fei USD has a market cap of $422.23 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00199764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,590.48 or 1.00031529 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98147781 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,505,799.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

