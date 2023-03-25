Fellaz Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.71 Billion (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for $3.66 or 0.00013303 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fellaz has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Fellaz has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $52,955.19 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00332007 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,144.72 or 0.25969268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fellaz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

