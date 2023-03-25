Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $301.26 million and approximately $33.66 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061760 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017883 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

