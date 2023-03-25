Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

