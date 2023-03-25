Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Cut to C$31.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.
Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97.
About Filo Mining
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
