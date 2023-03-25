Financial Review: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) versus CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $42.19 million 11.67 $32.25 million $0.80 15.19 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Runway Growth Finance and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56% CCUR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 436.26, indicating that its share price is 43,526% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats CCUR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

