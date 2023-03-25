First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.92

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 739053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

