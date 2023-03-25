First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on April 14th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $68.98.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

