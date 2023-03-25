First Farmers Financial Co. (FFMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.46 on April 14th

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FFMR opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $68.98.
About First Farmers Financial
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Farmers Financial (FFMR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.