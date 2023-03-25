First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.63.

NYSE FR opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,108,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 519,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

