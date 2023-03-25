First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FPA opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a market cap of $11.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 140.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.