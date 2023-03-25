First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Capital Strength ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 921.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 109,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,027,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,319,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

