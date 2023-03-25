First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:DALI)

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $28.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DALI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 1,614.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

