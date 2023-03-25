First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,181,000 after acquiring an additional 127,459 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 440,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

