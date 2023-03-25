First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IFV)

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ IFV opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $454,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

