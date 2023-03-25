First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FDNI opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

