First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 31st

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 66.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

