First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,778,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,966,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,932,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,290,000 after purchasing an additional 475,293 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,184,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after purchasing an additional 356,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,732,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,774,000 after acquiring an additional 181,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

