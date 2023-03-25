First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

NASDAQ FTA opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.18. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 98.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $863,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

