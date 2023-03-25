First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Get First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,084.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.