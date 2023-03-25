First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

LDSF stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $692,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

