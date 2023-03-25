First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNX stock opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $917.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

