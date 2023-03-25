First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQXT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

