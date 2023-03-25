First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

QCLN stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1,471.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

