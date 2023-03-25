First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FTXN stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

