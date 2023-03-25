First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

FTXL stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $301,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

