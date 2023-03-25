First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.