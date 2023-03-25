First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.20 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

