First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CARZ opened at $48.77 on Friday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
