First Trust Senior Loan Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $44.68 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

