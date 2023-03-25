First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:RNSC)

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNSC opened at $25.65 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $26.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at about $831,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

